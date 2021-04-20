'Insurrectionist traitor' Ted Cruz blasted with fury for claiming Democrats encourage political violence
Ted Cruz. (Fox News/screen grab)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was blasted with fury for suggesting that Democrats provoked political violence.

The Texas Republican accused Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) of encouraging riots in Minneapolis, where jurors are deliberating murder charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, and other social media users reminded Cruz that he helped incite the Jan. 6 insurrection by objecting the certification of Joe Biden's election win.

"Today's Democrat Party has decided to encourage violence because it benefits them politically," Cruz tweeted, sharing a clip where he made similar claims on Fox News.

Other Twitter users didn't want to hear from Cruz on that topic.