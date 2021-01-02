‘Treasonous garbage’: GOP senators ripped as ’liars and cowards' for effort to overturn 2020 election

Trump campaign lawyer Lin Wood may have gone off the deep end with his latest threatening tweet aimed at Vice President Mike Pence. On Friday, Jan. 1, Wood took to Twitter with a barrage of tweets as he slammed Democrats and Republicans of being "main participants in the theft of the election," according to The Daily Beast. Wood also claimed that Pence, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should be arrested for alleged treason. He suggested that Pence should face "execution by firing squad."

<p>"When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list," Wood tweeted. </p><p>Then, he replied to another Twitter user saying "If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL."</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="79c02e4d4831e9eb7cc60759b436d5d0" id="1c474"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345065244398379008"><div style="margin:1em 0">(2) We have also learned that the Globalists like George Soros & the Elitists like Bill Gates were involved. CIA to… https://t.co/jRJcYq7Tyw</div> — Lin Wood (@Lin Wood)<a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/statuses/1345065244398379008">1609523519.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1d5786fe9d280d9ea83f05a69e4adf96" id="1be35"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345065245497323523"><div style="margin:1em 0">(3) These groups aspire to the goals of Communism. A ruling elite & an oppressed class of people who exist to serve… https://t.co/d93Trks5iI</div> — Lin Wood (@Lin Wood)<a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/statuses/1345065245497323523">1609523519.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2b0a39c25eb196879c9c79869af433f" id="2017d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345067881319587840"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Courie85 @VP @Mike_Pence @senatemajldr If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in j… https://t.co/cffjgRz5Nc</div> — Lin Wood (@Lin Wood)<a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/statuses/1345067881319587840">1609524147.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>It did not take long for Wood's tweets to catch the attention of Twitter users. Trump's campaign has sought to distance from Wood's dangerous remarks. Jenna Ellis, one of Trump's campaign lawyers, also spoke out against Wood tweeting, "To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution."</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1c661073fc12d7790967bbddbea0584b" id="e3771"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345181448592973826"><div style="margin:1em 0">To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.</div> — Jenna Ellis (@Jenna Ellis)<a href="https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/statuses/1345181448592973826">1609551224.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>In fact, Wood's disturbing tweets even caught the attention of his former client, Nick Sandmann, the conservative teen who Wood represented in his defamation case against multiple news outlets. He also admitted how disturbing and bizarre Wood's tweets were. 

"I'm sorry but what the hell," Sandmann tweeted. 

One Twitter user quickly came to Wood's defense noting the outcome of Wood's case which led to substantial settlements. However, Sandmann doubled down on his stance as he again insisted that Wood's tweets went too far. 

He tweeted, "No, the truth is. And truthfully, this is a dumb tweet."</p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b88645639ab57255317716c79d574089" id="fd9a4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345149023330689024"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Dawna58777324 No, the truth is. And truthfully, this is a dumb tweet</div> — Nicholas Sandmann (@Nicholas Sandmann)<a href="https://twitter.com/N1ckSandmann/statuses/1345149023330689024">1609543493.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>Despite the backlash he has faced, Wood has <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/pro-trump-lawyer-l-lin-wood-tweets-that-pence-executed-2021-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dismissed speculation about his sanity.</a> With a quote from Vernon Linwood Howard, Wood tweeted a response saying, "The tweets about my insanity are at an all-time high this morning. Wonder why? No worries. I am fine. The attacks do not concern me. "A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a lion needs the approval of sheep."</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5217075bee3fe746bc2ac7f0748a8ab1" id="1e2f7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345091582509330433"><div style="margin:1em 0">The tweets about my insanity are at an all time high this morning. Wonder why? No worries. I am fine. The attacks… https://t.co/ZlQgY4IG0P</div> — Lin Wood (@Lin Wood)<a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/statuses/1345091582509330433">1609529798.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>Over the last several weeks, Wood has been at the center of Trump's post-election legal battle one that has produced no changes in the outcome of the presidential election.</p>