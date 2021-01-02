‘Treasonous garbage’: GOP senators ripped as ’liars and cowards' for effort to overturn 2020 election
Sen. Ted Cruz. (Image via Twitter/Axios).

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Saturday announced that ten other Republican senators would join his effort to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Cruz is being joined by Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI), James Lankford (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Mike Braun (R-IN), and Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

The senators were harshly judged for their stance against democracy and reality. Here's some of what people were saying: