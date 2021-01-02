‘Treasonous garbage’: GOP senators ripped as ’liars and cowards' for effort to overturn 2020 election

Sen. Ted Cruz. (Image via Twitter/Axios).
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Saturday announced that ten other Republican senators would join his effort to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Cruz is being joined by Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI), James Lankford (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Mike Braun (R-IN), and Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).
The senators were harshly judged for their stance against democracy and reality. Here's some of what people were saying:
No surprise that The Coward @TedCruz will be one of the Treasonous Eleven, rogue Senators challenging the electoral… https://t.co/z1eh5p5RYm— Jeremy Newberger (@Jeremy Newberger)1609610146.0
If the intro-party purge is successful — entirely possible — I think it’s just a matter of time before full blown a… https://t.co/dC7SJyT3r8— Jeff Sharlet (@Jeff Sharlet)1609611561.0
This Republican senator and allies oppose certifying Trump’s electoral college defeat and want a commission to inve… https://t.co/iG8gOjL9dT— Jonathan Landay (@Jonathan Landay)1609609927.0
Notice that the three incoming senators joining this effort aren't objecting to their own elections that placed the… https://t.co/eQwEjY01WX— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)1609607865.0
Ted Cruz is so desperate to win over Trump’s supporters, he’s leading the charge to disenfranchise those who didn’t… https://t.co/85xrfpBAaY— Julián Castro (@Julián Castro)1609608975.0
Ted Cruz will go down in history as one of America's most shameless political trolls, willing to do/say anything to… https://t.co/ydMSkDTruV— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers)1609610432.0
@HelenKennedy 11 plus Hawley makes them the #DirtyDozen.— Ed Lettis (@Ed Lettis)1609610585.0
Why wasn't there an audit of the sanity of those who reelected Cruz? https://t.co/GxSqsLqjSL— davidrlurie (@davidrlurie)1609607113.0
What Ted Cruz's colleagues said about him: "I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. A… https://t.co/d7BarX2QFa— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers)1609611593.0
This is all just so dumb. https://t.co/4kkJH2Axpw— Rory Cooper (@Rory Cooper)1609607225.0
As an old millennial, the analogy I keep going back to is Death forcing Bill and Ted to play more and more games (“… https://t.co/KLTBuBrhxa— Dave Weigel (@Dave Weigel)1609609045.0
go ahead Ted, waste everyone's time. have your fun. Joe Biden will still be your president on January 20th
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 2, 2021
How MANY times does Biden have to win this election? How DARE you continue to try to disenfranchise voters? SEDITION
— CannaLiz (@lizscherer) January 2, 2021
Republicans: "The election is rigged! Voter fraud! Deep State! Voting machines are switching votes! Dead people are voting!"
Also: "It's deeply concerning people don't trust our elections for some reason..."
— Right-Wing Jesus (@RightWingJesus) January 2, 2021
Republicans: "The election is rigged! Voter fraud! Deep State! Voting machines are switching votes! Dead people are voting!"
Also: "It's deeply concerning people don't trust our elections for some reason..."
— Right-Wing Jesus (@RightWingJesus) January 2, 2021
Dept of Escape Hatch Finding: Some of the most anti-establishment senators turn to the most Washington of play-cal… https://t.co/VlI14YkHin— Jonathan Martin (@Jonathan Martin)1609609077.0
What goes unmentioned in the statement is how many of these senators won election themselves this year in an electi… https://t.co/2cAFs4OPwx— Jonathan Martin (@Jonathan Martin)1609610316.0
Many people are saying Ted Cruz is just acting out because he’s unhappy his dad is a murderer and his wife is ugly.— Adam Parkhomenko (@Adam Parkhomenko)1609611461.0
Donors, award-givers, etc--If you support these Senators, you support the undermining of our democracy. Your cust… https://t.co/nEeFTIkekf— Marc E. Elias (@Marc E. Elias)1609611105.0