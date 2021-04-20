Ted Nugent tests positive for coronavirus he called fake: 'I thought I was dying'

Rocker and COVID-19 denier Ted Nugent has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The right-wing rock musician revealed in a Facebook video that he is seriously ill with the potentially deadly virus he has insisted is fake or not very serious, reported Consequence of Sound.

"Everybody told me that I should not announce this," Nugent says in the video. "I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying -- just a clusterf*ck."



"I was tested positive today, I got the Chinese shit," Nugent added. "I've got a stuffed-up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today."

Nugent downplayed the pandemic and various mitigation efforts as recently as last week, and even after his infection questions the safety and necessity of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Yet, even after his own infection, Nugent isn't about to change his stance on COVID-19, especially when it comes to vaccines," Nugent says. "Nobody knows what's in it. If you can't even honestly answer our questions of exactly what's in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time."

