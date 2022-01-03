‘Nasty perv’: Trump-loving televangelist reportedly facing FBI probe for inappropriate sexual behavior

The FBI is investigating sexual misconduct claims against Tennessee televangelist teacher Perry Stone, according to a report published in the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The allegations against Stone include "groping, unwanted kissing and showing women he was aroused."

At least seven people have spoken to the FBI regarding the allegations against the pro-Trump pastor. As the Times Free Press points out, "people connected or formerly connected to Stone's ministry" are starting to ask questions about the lack of accountability regarding the accusations due to the fact that they first surfaced over a year ago.

The publication noted that as Stone was recently confronted while giving a sermon at his church. Stone was speaking to his congregation about people who've walked away from the church when a woman stood up and spoke out.

"Probably because you keep touching them, you nasty perv," she yelled. "Why don't you tell them the real reason why they left? Because you kept touching them."

Stone responded by threatening to have the woman arrested.

"Ma'am, I'll have you arrested, and I'll bring a lawsuit against you for making statements like that," he said before security guards removed the woman. "You've talked to people who told 16 lies on my wife and I! That's who you've been talking to."

Stone's support for former President Donald Trump and his dissemination of COVID-19 conspiracy theories are well documented. In November of 2019, he asked his congregation to pray against the impeachment inquiry into then-President Trump’s and warned that Christians will unify in prayer to ask God to strike Democrats down. In March of last year, he claimed that the pandemic was God's punishment for LGBT people.

