Trump surprisingly fond of damaging tell-all books — but there’s one he fears most: report

An onslaught of damaging books have mucked up Donald Trump's re-entry to politics and set off a round of recriminations, but the former president still keeps sitting down for interviews with authors.

The twice-impeached one-term president was particularly incensed by a report that he praised Adolf Hitler to former chief of staff John Kelly, and his efforts to find out who'd leaked the anecdote have set aides and allies against one another -- but that hasn't stopped him from participating in the book writing process, reported Politico.

"[He] said that I think if you can improve the book 3, 5, 10 percent [by participating], that matters," said one adviser, who claimed Trump was sensitive to how history will remember him.

The damaging revelations have undercut his return to political life, after months of keeping a relatively low profile at Mar-A-Lago following the Jan. 6 insurrection, but his associates suspect he enjoys the attention -- good or bad.

"He thinks that, 'Oh, they're talking about me, me, me,'" said one adviser.

Publicly, however, Trump has trashed the books as "pure fiction" and complained that sitting down with authors was a "total waste of time," although he recently sat down for interviews with his longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway -- whose forthcoming tell-all is among the most dreaded post-presidency books, along with Jared Kushner's.

"I think it's fraught right now as to who is telling the truth," said a Trump adviser. "They're all trying to go back in time and curate their own images."