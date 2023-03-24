Watch: Chaos erupts at SoCal school board meeting after Black man is ordered to leave

A Southern California school district on Wednesday held a critical race theory workshop that went off the rails when a Black man was ordered to leave the meeting after he alleged a woman directed a racist comment at him, NewsOne reports.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District governing board’s decision to ban CRT instruction at Riverside County district prompted the workshop.

In video from the event circulating widely on social in media, a Black man identified as Deon in the report is admonished by board president Joseph Komrosky after he said the woman told him to “get out of the country” if he doesn't like the new policy.

“Sir, that’s your first warning. The second warning, you will be asked to leave,” Komrosky tells the man.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'I'm going to kill you': White powder in envelope marked for 'Alvin' discovered at Manhattan DA's office

The Black man didn’t back down.

“She told me to get out of the country!” he said. “My family has been here since August 16th, 1619!”

Komrosky proceeded to order the man removed, plunging the meeting into chaos.

Authorities are seen removing the man in a TikTok video.

The woman accused of making the racist comments was also asked to leave, the report said.

Watch video below or at this link.



SmartNews Video