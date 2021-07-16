Former GOP Senate leader decries his home state's 'deadly' anti-vax initiatives as COVID infections surge

Former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN).
On Friday, former Sen. Bill Frist (R-TN) took to Twitter to urge the state of Tennessee to step up COVID-19 vaccination, following a series of high-profile political decisions officials made by state officials that are undermining immunization efforts.
Frist, a former Senate Majority Leader and doctor, made his comments as Tennessee has appeared in the news for shutting down all vaccination outreach to minors and firing Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state health department's top vaccine official. And it comes as Tennessee ranks in the bottom ten states for percentage of fully vaccinated population — a situation that Frist decried as "discouraging and deadly."
#Tennessee ranks 44th in percentage of population fully vaccinated against #Covid19. That’s discouraging and deadly.— Bill Frist, M.D. (@Bill Frist, M.D.) 1626473882.0
We must also recognize, and actively combat, the rising vaccine hesitancy and skepticism toward science that are dr… https://t.co/OTxlOhTfuE— Bill Frist, M.D. (@Bill Frist, M.D.) 1626473882.0
But it is the responsibility of our state’s leaders to take sometimes uncomfortable, even unpopular, positions when… https://t.co/VSvUFykcOB— Bill Frist, M.D. (@Bill Frist, M.D.) 1626473883.0