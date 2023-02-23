'This bill would allow me to arrest Beyoncé': Tennessee floor debate heats up over drag queen ban
Tennessee state Rep. Johnny Ray Clemmons (D) spoke out on the statehouse floor on Thursday during a debate about a bill that would ban some drag queen shows.

HB0009, sponsored by state Rep. Chris Todd (R), would create an offense for a person who "engages in adult cabaret entertainment on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret entertainment could be viewed by a person who is not an adult."

"This amendment defines 'adult cabaret entertainment' as adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors, as such term is defined under present law; feature go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers; and include a single performance or multiple performances by an entertainer," the bill description adds.

In a floor debate, Clemmons of Nashville pointed out some of the problems with the bill.

"The language of this bill would allow me to arrest Beyonce when she performs here," Clemmons claimed.

"Your language here, as a lawyer, that any entertainment that features a topless dancer — you could have male topless dancers," he said. "I mean, you could have a child — you can watch performances from the street without entering that venue. So, you could have a 16-year-old walking up the street looking in a concert at Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Liz Upton, most any entertainer, and they you're going to allow a district attorney to go down there and arrest that entertainer?"

"You are taking direct aim at Music City, USA just because you subjectively may not agree with it," he continued. "You can not exclude individual classes of people because you do not agree with them or hate them. That is unconstitutional."

Clemmons predicted the legislation would not stand up in court.

But the bill quickly passed in the House, and it now goes to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

