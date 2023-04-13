Tennessee Republicans in 'rush to adjourn' after 'feeling the heat' for expelling Black Democrats
Protesters rally outside the state Capitol in support of Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville on April 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Democrat was reinstated days after being expelled for leading a protest on the House floor for gun reform in the wake of a mass shooting at a Christian school in which three 9-year-old students and three adults were killed by a 28-year-old former student on March 27. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

Republicans in Tennessee are reportedly running for the exits on their current legislative session that has seen them draw national condemnation for expelling two Black Democratic lawmakers for leading an on-floor protest against gun violence.

Phil Williams, an investigative reporter at News Center 5, reports on Twitter that the Tennessee GOP is in a "rush to adjourn" and is speeding up its legislative calendar by roughly two weeks.

"Feeling the intensifying public heat, multiple sources telling me that Tennessee House Republicans are telling members to pack for a long week when they come back Monday," he writes. "They hope to adjourn by Friday or Saturday."

The independent progressive outlet The Tennessee Holler echoed Williams' report.

READ MORE: CNN's Don Lemon finds a key flaw in Frank Luntz's plan to take down Trump

"We are hearing the same," the publication writes on Twitter. "Tennessee Republicans want to end the scrutiny and are scrambling to end this session sooner than expected."

The decision to oust Democratic State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for disrupting business on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives sparked major protests at the state Capitol and drew national attention to the actions by Tennessee Republicans.

SmartNews