CNN's Don Lemon finds a key flaw in Frank Luntz's plan to take down Trump

However, CNN host Don Lemon pointed out a key flaw in the plan, which is that it involves convincing Republican primary voters of facts.
At one point during the presentation, Luntz suggested that Trump was vulnerable to charges that he spent his presidency gouging taxpayers for pricey trips to his own golf resorts, despite the fact that Trump regularly criticized former President Barack Obama for golfing too much during the 2016 presidential campaign.
'We have the example of Donald Trump criticizing Barack Obama for spending so much time playing golf when Trump was on the golf course, four times or five times more often at a cost of $150 million to hardworking taxpayers," he said. "They don't like that!"
On Thursday 20 April, the Ningaloo region of Western Australia will experience a total solar eclipse. Eclipse chasers from around the world are converging on the town of Exmouth in hopes of experiencing the profound awe of standing in the Moon’s shadow as it quickly races by.
Only a narrow path across Earth, which includes Exmouth and Barrow Island WA, eastern parts of East Timor and also parts of Papua in Indonesia, will experience totality – when the Moon fully blocks the light of the Sun.
Only locations along a narrow path will have the chance to see the total solar eclipse. Xavier M. Jubier
Can we see the eclipse in other parts of Australia?
Across the rest of Australia, we will get a partial solar eclipse. Exactly how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon, as well as the timing of the eclipse, depends on your location. The farther away from the path of totality, the shallower the eclipse will be.
Comparing Australian capital cities, Darwin will experience the deepest partial eclipse – with 85% of the Sun’s diameter hidden by the Moon. For Hobart, located at the other end of the country from Ningaloo, just 13% of the Sun’s diameter will disappear behind the Moon.
During a partial eclipse, there is nothing to notice or clue you in that an eclipse might even be happening. Even when 90% or more of the Sun’s diameter is obscured by the Moon (known as the eclipse magnitude) you might only notice a very slight dimming of daylight. More so, the colours and light around you may look a little strange.
The local circumstances for the eclipse across Australian capital cities are provided in the tables below. To find out what’s happening in your location, you can use timeanddate.com
or an online Google map created by French amateur astronomer Xavier Jubier (note that all times will need to be converted from UTC).
What is a ‘hybrid’ eclipse?
Technically, this solar eclipse is a special type, known as a hybrid eclipse. It begins over the Indian Ocean as an annular eclipse, where the Moon is slightly too small to completely block the Sun and a ring of sunlight shines out from around the dark Moon. This happens when the Moon’s antumbral shadow hits Earth (see diagram).
During an annular eclipse, the Moon’s umbral shadow is not long enough to reach Earth and Earth is immersed in the antumbral shadow instead (diagram not to scale).
By the time the Moon’s shadow reaches land, it will become a total eclipse – the Moon now appears large enough to completely block the Sun, and it is the Moon’s umbral shadow that falls on Earth.
It’s incredible that such an eclipse occurs, because it means Earth is situated in the sweet spot between the umbral and antumbral shadows. Parts of Earth are in the umbral shadow, while the curvature of the planet is enough to make other places sit slightly farther away, so that the antumbral shadow falls there.
The Japanese weather satellite Himawari-8, captured the Moon’s shadow racing across Earth during a total solar eclipse on 9 March 2016.
Don’t forget about eye safety!
Most importantly, a solar eclipse requires special precautions to observe it safely. Never look directly at the Sun because it can cause serious and permanent eye damage.
You can observe a solar eclipse safely by protecting your eyes with certified eclipse glasses or view the Sun indirectly by creating a pinhole camera to project a tiny image of the Sun onto a wall, the ground or a piece of paper.
A colander is a ready to use pinhole camera, creating many tiny images of the eclipsed Sun. John Lord/Flickr, CC BY
Just remember this is a projection technique – do not look at the Sun through any pinholes.
Observing the totality
For those fortunate to be in Exmouth, the eclipse will begin at 10:04am, and totality will occur at 11:30am, producing an eerie twilight. For just 58 seconds, eclipse observers will be plunged into the Moon’s shadow for an awe-inspiring experience.
What’s most amazing is totality reveals a part of the Sun we don’t normally see. The Sun’s magnificent corona – its outer atmosphere – extends millions of kilometers into space and can be seen dancing and shimmering.
It’s also possible to see planets and bright stars during totality, if you can tear your gaze away from the shimmering corona. There are currently four planets in our daytime sky and all will be revealed – Saturn and Jupiter sitting above the Sun, with faint Mercury and bright Venus below it.
During totality there’s a chance to see four planets, weather permitting.Museums Victoria/Stellarium
That brief moment of totality, when the Sun is completely covered by the Moon, is the only time to safely watch the eclipse directly. All too quickly, the Moon will move on and it will be time to shield your eyes again.
Australia, get ready for more
Remarkably, this eclipse is the first of five total solar eclipses to occur over the next 15 years in Australia.
What’s more, many of the upcoming eclipses will see totality pass over highly populated areas:
July 22 2028 – totality will cross from the Kimberley, WA, through the Northern Territory, southwest Queensland, New South Wales, and pass directly over Sydney.
Nov 25 2030 – totality will occur across South Australia, northwest NSW and southern QLD.
Jul 13 2037 – totality will cross southern WA, southern NT, western QLD, passing directly over Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
Dec 26 2038 – totality occurs over central WA, SA, and along the NSW/Victoria border.
Five total solar eclipses over Australia will occur during the next 15 years. Base map: Google Earth; Eclipse date: Xavier Jubier kmz files
For some Australians there will be no need to travel the world to experience totality, when you have the chance to see it from your own backyard.
Surveying the minefield of criminal investigations Donald Trump is currently facing, attorney George Conway suggested that the former president's attempts to hide the documents he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate could be the one that actually lands him in jail.
During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Conway was asked about a report that special counsel Jack Smith is now looking into the former president's fundraising off of his 2020 election loss, with the attorney saying there is a real possibility that could lead to mail and wire fraud charges.
He then moved on to the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation as the one he feels is a slam dunk for investigators.
"George, before we let you go, the Mar-a-Lago documents case, just based on what we heard yesterday, it's clear that the special counsel Jack Smith is able to do two things at once," host Willie Geist prompted. "Looking at January 6th and also looking at what happened down at Mar-a-Lago, how strong is your sense of the case building now against the former president there?"
"Well, my sense of this case has been almost since the date of the search warrant execution at Mar-a-Lago, that this case is the shortest distance between Donald John Trump and an orange jumpsuit," he began which elicited laughter from the MSNBC panel.
"I still adhere to that view," he continued. "It's just very clear that he -- I mean, if a quarter of what we've read is true, he obstructed justice, he was trying to avoid producing these documents. He lied to his lawyers about the status of the documents so they would, in turn, misinform the government, which is why Judge [Beryl] Howell in the District of Columbia held a crime-fraud exception, applied the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege."
"Therefore, Trump's lawyers are witnesses against him," he elaborated. "If he was moving documents around himself, that he was trying to hide them so he could show them off to people, well, you know, that's obstruction of justice, even apart from the illegal retention of the documents, which he essentially stole from the American people because he just claimed they belonged to him when they didn't," he added.
But Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter has a very different view of the South Carolina Republican. In a biting article published by The Bulwark on April 13, Carpenter argues that Scott is much more MAGA than his cheerleaders would have us believe.
"South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, one of those affable Republicans often touted as 'the future' of an optimistic, inclusive GOP, carefully selected the timing and location for the announcement of his exploratory committee for his party's 2024 presidential nomination," Carpenter explains. "Scott declared his ambition to seek the highest office in the land on Wednesday, April 12, with an ad filmed at Fort Sumter, where the first shots of the Civil War rang out 161 years earlier to the day. He wanted people to pay attention to that fateful anniversary. Because the way Scott sees it, America is on the verge of another civil war."
The Never Trump conservative continues, "And if you think Scott is talking about the threat posed by Donald Trump's insurrectionist mob, well, HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wrongo! Scott, that winsome, uplifting, inspiring, rising star of the GOP, is launching his presidential exploratory bid on the notion that it's Joe Biden who is leading a new confederacy that threatens to tear the country apart."
Announcing his exploratory committee, Scott implied that Democrats are trying to push the United States into another civil war.
The South Carolina Republican said, "Our country is once again being tested…. Once again, our divisions run deep, and the threat to our future is real…. Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over greatness…. I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it because I've lived it. That's why it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb."
Such rhetoric, Carpenter argues, is highly disingenuous in light of Trump's influence on the GOP.
"Scott's reframing of Joe Biden as a soul-sucking Jefferson Davis is weird, willfully blind, and grossly dishonest," Carpenter observes. “The only radicals talking about a national divorce nowadays are members of the party to which himself Scott belongs. He knows this. They attacked his place of work on January 6th. But Scott has no outrage to spare for them."