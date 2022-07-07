Tennessee sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots partner while trying to shoot a dog

A Tennessee sheriff's deputy is recovering after he was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to shoot a dog, WANE-15 reports.

The incident took place as the two deputies were standing outside a residence after responding to a call when an aggressive pit bull appeared and attacked Knox County Deputy Lydia Driver. Deputy Jordan Hurst fired his gun in an attempt to subdue the dog, but hit Driver in the leg. She was then rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Hurst has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

"Law Enforcement is a dangerous profession; it is unpredictable. Officers deal with people and situations the average person will never experience in their lifetime,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a statement. “This incident is unfortunate, but we will get through it together. We are blessed to serve a community who loves and appreciates our men and women; for that, I'm grateful."

Driver is in intensive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Knoxville News Sentinel. The pit bull was taken from the scene by Animal Control.