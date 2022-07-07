Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone is set to testify in private on Friday before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, and attorney Paul Rosenzweig told CNN on Thursday that it could be pivotal in whether criminal charges are brought against former President Donald Trump.

Rosenzweig began his analysis by noting that it's unlikely Cipollone will deliver captivating bombshells that we've seen in past J6 Committee hearings, but he said he could still be a critical witness in the investigation.

"I think genuinely people like [former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson] are probably more likely to break through and create interest than the probably pretty dry and guarded testimony of somebody like Mr. Cipollone," he said. "What is critical about Mr. Cipollone, though, his testimony will cement evidence of the seeming criminal intent of many of the actors. if your lawyer says, 'Don't do that, it is a crime,' and you go ahead and do it anyway, that's significant evidence not just for the January 6th Committee, but for potential prosecutions at the Department of Justice or elsewhere."

Hutchinson testified that Cipollone told her to not allow Trump to go to the Capitol on January 6th, as it likely would have resulted in criminal charges potentially related to obstructing an official act of Congress. She then alleged Trump desperately tried to go anyway before being blocked from doing so by the United States Secret Service.

If Cipollone were to confirm Hutchinson's account, it could go a long way toward proving Trump had criminal intent with his efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election.

