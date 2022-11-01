College professor resigns after video shows him screaming angrily into student's face

A Tennessee State University professor has resigned after video circulated on social media showing him standing over a student and angrily screaming into his face, WSMV reports.

“What is your name? Out! Get out! You have failed this course whatever your name is," now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard screams at the student in the video.

“I deeply regret what happened in class. I lost my temper and did something I should never have done,” Pickard said in a statement.

“I have been under pressure lately, and I have been frustrated with students who pay attention to their cellphones and laptops, then wonder why they get low grades," his statement continued. "But that does not excuse my behavior. I apologized to the students and offered my resignation. I am now retired, as I had planned anyway. Please respect my privacy, it is over now."

The student who shared the video says this isn't the first time Pickard has lashed out at students.

Watch the video below or at this link.

