Member of the Tennessee Three runs for Marsha Blackburn's Senate seat
tennesseelookout.com

Tennesse state Rep. Gloria Johnson (D) has kicked off a campaign to take the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R).

Johnson, along with Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, became the Tennessee Three after they protested gun violence on the state House floor in March.

Jones and Pearson were expelled by the GOP-controlled House, though they won back their seats in special elections.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

On Tuesday, Johnson launched a campaign website for her Senate bid, according to the Knoxville News SentinelKnoxville News Sentinel.

"We're not saying, 'Take everyone's guns away.' What we're talking about is keeping guns out of the hands of folks who are a danger to themselves and others," she told the paper.

Johnson predicted that the attacks by Republicans "will help as we run this race."

The state has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1995.

GunsSmartNews