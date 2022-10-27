High school students arrested after circulating video of White kids shouting racial slurs at Black kids
(Shutterstock.com)

Two Louisiana high school students were arrested on Wednesday after a video was circulated online showing White students repeatedly using racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students, BRProud reports.

The unidentified students have been charged with inciting a riot, hate crimes, and cyber bullying.

In a statement, the Terrebonne Parish School District said, "This type of behavior and disgusting display of content will never be tolerated by our School System and has been immediately addressed by the School, District, and proper authorities.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Kanye West freaks out on Instagram saying he lost billions

The Houma Police Department also released a statement, asking parents "to have a conversation with their children about what occurred today and find out if they were affected by it."

"We would also like to encourage everyone to be patient and allow the proper authorities to handle this situation as the investigation continues," the statement read.

SmartNews