Kanye West freaks out on Instagram saying he lost billions

Rapper Kanye West has had a very bad week after he went on an antisemitic rant about "the Jews." West's new advocacy campaign against Jewish people is being adopted by Nazis and Fox News host Tucker Carlson welcomed him on his prime-time show to explain himself.

Over the weekend, Nazis showed up at an overpass on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles waving banners saying that Kanye West was right about "the Jews."

On Wednesday, West was not only escorted out of the Skechers headquarters, but he was also removed from the Adidas line after he drew attention to Adidas' Nazi past. Then discount brand TJ Maxx dumped West too.

All of it sent West tumbling off of the "Billionaire List," announced Forbes.

West spent days bringing up antisemitic tropes like allegations about the "Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for who are to blame for various things. “Jewish people have owned the Black voice” he also said. He also attacked “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry…they’ll take us and milk us till we die.”

On Instagram, West tried to make a joke out of it, saying "I haven't got super model p*ssy in over a month."

He also went after his talent agency, which dropped him as well, in an all-caps rant.

"I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY AND I’M STILL ALIVE THIS IS LOVE SPEECH I STILL LOVE YOU GOD STILL LOVES YOU THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM," he ranted.

See the screen captures of the messages below: