SWAT team responding to hostage situation at Texas synagogue

According to WFAA, Texas police and a SWAT team have surrounded a synagogue in Colleyville over reports that a person or persons took hostages as the religious sevice was being livestreamed on Facebook.

The report states, "Police were 'conducting SWAT operations' at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville. An officer at the scene, located on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, confirmed that the situation was a hostage incident, but more information had not yet been confirmed by officials."

This story will be updated as more information comes in.



You can see some video from WFAA below:

SWAT responds to hostage situation at synagogue in Colleyville: What we know youtu.be













