Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to go into effect — women can now be sued for getting the procedure

The Supreme Court had until midnight to stop the new Texas law allowing lawsuits for abortions to go into effect. The time to stop the law came and went without the Supreme Court stepping in.

The new law effectively creates a kind of legal hunt for any person to sue for getting an abortion. The new law would allow an individual to sue the person in court, have a trial, and declare them guilty. They would then be forced to pay a $10,000 fine and legal fees for her accusers.



The lawsuit legislation applies to all who have abortions after the six-week of pregnancy, which, is before most women even know that they are pregnant. The majority of abortions come within the first few months of pregnancy, Planned Parenthood reports.

Individuals defending Texas' abortion law filed a brief at the Court Tuesday night, urging the justices not to intervene and allow the law to go into effect at midnight.

Many online were remembering the Texas valedictorian who risked her degree to address the issue of being able to govern her own body and health care decisions.

Ironically, the case comes at the same time state and local governments are debating whether they can mandate wearing a mask for public health purposes or mandate vaccines. Anti-mask and anti-vaccine advocates have adopted a pro-choice slogan, "my body my choice."