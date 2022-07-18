Miscarrying woman 'lost multiple liters of blood' because doctors had to wait to treat her under abortion laws
A doctor in Texas says that one of her miscarrying patients recently suffered gravely due to restrictions placed on medical professionals by the Lone Star State's abortion laws.

In an interview with the Associated Press, San Antonio-based Dr. Jessian Munoz revealed that a patient recently came to him while she was miscarrying and was developing what the AP describes as "a dangerous womb infection."

Even though the fetus had no chance of survival, Munoz was legally barred from trying to remove it until no heartbeat could be detected, which meant the patient had to suffer for hours while she "lost multiple liters of blood" and had to be put on a breathing machine.

“We physically watched her get sicker and sicker and sicker," said Munoz, who said that they only moved to operate on the patient a full day later than they should have, as that is how long it took for no fetal heartbeat to be detected.

Munoz also told the AP that this is not how he used to treat women with this condition before the Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent earlier this year by ending the nationwide right to have an abortion.

"It was like, the mom’s life is in danger, we must evacuate the uterus by whatever means that may be,” he explained. “Whether it’s surgical or medical — that’s the treatment... the art of medicine is lost and actually has been replaced by fear."

