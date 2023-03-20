Texas woman: I'm being put through 'torture' thanks to state's abortion law
Kylie Beaton, a Texas woman, was excited to have her second child but is now in a medical nightmare, as her pregnancy carries a rare and lethal fetal anomaly — and doctors are unable to end the pregnancy thanks to some of the most extreme anti-abortion laws in the nation, reported ABC News on Monday.

"According to a report from her doctor, Beaton's baby has a rare, severe condition impacting the development of its brain, but she is unable to access abortion care in her home state," reported Nadine El-Bawab.

Beaton told ABC that she is suffering dearly due to her state's abortion restrictions.

"To have a woman go through so much torture along the way that's going to stay with them forever," she said. "Whatever the case may be, you have to look at things from a different perspective."

Texas has three separate abortion bans on the books: the legacy abortion ban that Roe v. Wade had enjoined prior to being reversed last year, a "trigger law" designed to take effect upon the reversal of that ruling, and a civil "bounty hunting" law that lets anyone sue a person who "facilitates" a woman procuring an abortion past six weeks of gestation, before many women even know they are pregnant.

These bans make exceptions to protect a mother's life, but that does not include lethal fetal anomalies.

"Beaton, who has a 4-year-old daughter with her husband, Seth, said the couple had been actively trying to get pregnant when they conceived the unviable pregnancy," said the report. "Seth had been hospitalized with COVID pneumonia in June 2021. When he was finally released six months later, the couple started trying to have a baby right away, Beaton said. Beaton has polycystic ovary syndrome, which can make it harder for women to get pregnant, so it was all the more joyful when she learned their efforts were successful."

At 20 weeks, an ultrasound discovered the fetus has alobar holoprosencephaly, a condition where the brain doesn't properly develop into two hemispheres and the head is filling with "empty fluid." If it is successfully delivered, the baby will live, at most, a few weeks.

This comes as another Texas woman, Lauren Miller, describes how she had to be airlifted to Colorado for an abortion as one of her twins in utero was developing abnormally and endangering the life of the other.

