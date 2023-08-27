Migrants' perilous trip past buoys, razor wire to reach Texas
Ecuadoran migrant Nataly Barrionuevo, holding one of her sons in her arms, crosses a barbed-wire fence to finally reach the Texas town of Eagle Pass on August 25, 2023

EAGLE PASS, Texas — With their two children on their shoulders, Wilfredo Riera and Nataly Barrionuevo wade into the Rio Grande from the Mexican shore, the water soon reaching their waists.

Avoiding the string of large orange buoys placed by Texas authorities to block their passage, they slog on towards the United States.

From their starting point at Piedras Negras in Mexico's Coahuila state, they cross to Eagle Pass in south Texas, where that state's governor, Greg Abbott, has deployed the military in an effort to stem the migrant flow.