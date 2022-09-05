Texas man could face execution after shooting three people for practicing 'witchcraft': report
On Monday, KTRK reported that Nathan Bryan Miller of Houston, Texas is facing a capital murder charge for a shooting that killed two people, including his cousin, and injured a third — for supposedly performing "witchcraft."

"The bizarre motive was revealed in court, where a magistrate temporarily denied Miller's bond," reported Brooke Taylor. "'It appears the defendant waved the police down and called the attention to the murder and freely admitted he shot them because they were allegedly performing witchcraft,' Magistrate Eva Flores said."

According to the report, Houston Police first responded to a call reporting a man erratically waving a gun. When officers arrived, the man "blurted out that he killed a few people."

"About a block away from where Miller was spotted, officers said they found two men and one woman who were shot in a wooded area where shipping containers were turned into a makeshift homeless encampment," said the report. "The woman and one of the men died from their gunshot wounds, according to police. The other man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Contreras said. 'The defendant is alleged to have shot his cousin in the face five times, a visitor to the shipping container residence in the back of the head, and a third party, who was found alive, multiple times,' Flores said."

While superstitions about witchcraft and Satanic powers are broadly relegated to the past, occasionally fears of witches still find their way into the public sphere.

On one occasion in 2017, a Breitbart reporter expressed fear that "feminist witches" were resorting to dark spells to thwart former President Donald Trump. And in February of this year, infamous far-right Tennessee pastor Greg Locke proclaimed during a sermon that six witches had infiltrated his church and threatened to expose their identities.

