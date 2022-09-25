Watch: Nazis and Proud Boys clash with anti-fascists outside Texas church hosting drag queen bingo

Authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff's Department responded to an anti-LGBTQ protest outside a Texas church on Saturday.

"First Christian Church Katy is hosting a drag bingo fundraiser benefiting the ministry's Transparent Closet, a free boutique aimed at helping young people in the LGBTQ community in the largely conservative west Houston suburb," Jay R. Jordan reported for Axios on Friday. "Protect Texas Kids, led by North Texas' self-described "Christian fascist" Kelly Neidert, plans to protest outside the church, according to a Facebook event from the group."

The report noted anti-fascist activists were planning a counterprotest.

"Neidert's protests have drawn support from neo-Nazis and other anti-LGBTQ groups," Axios reported. "Men in Nazi regalia and alleged Proud Boys wearing Buc-ee's masks joined Neidert's protest outside a drag brunch at Hamburger Mary's downtown in July."

On Saturday, Jordan posted a video clip from the scene.

"Proud Boys and Kelly Neidert’s Protect Texas Kids are in Katy, Texas, protesting a drag bingo fundraiser at First Christian Church. PB and Houston antifascists just clashed. Heavy police presence dividing the two groups now," he reported.

The noted "Houston's Nazis" had arrived police formed a line between the two sides.

"The group of Nazis appear to be leaving the protest, sporting for the first time today a flag with a swastika. Proud Boys and Patriot Front have also left," he reported.

Watch below or at this link:











