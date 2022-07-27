Texas woman opens fire at car with 2-year-old during road rage incident

A Texas woman and her partner are facing assault charges after she allegedly used a gun in a road rage incident.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the incident began when the victim driving a Toyota Camry either cut off or hit the suspect's truck. The victim denied hitting the truck.

The victim was then followed by the suspects, 40-year-old Nazly Ortiz and 34-year-old Benjamin Greene.

Greene, a Navy veteran, was said to have exited his vehicle and assaulted the victim when both vehicles came to a stop.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Why not give them money?' CNN host grills CEO who bought lottery tickets for workers

As the victim tried to leave, the sheriff said Ortiz exited the vehicle and fired a shot into the backseat window, the sheriff said.

The suspect was traveling with a 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

Ortiz is accused of firing a second shot as the victim continued to drive. That bullet reportedly hit a nearby car dealership.

Ortiz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while Greene was charged with assault.

Watch the video report below.