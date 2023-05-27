Missing Texas soldier found safe amid mystery surrounding his wife’s death: report

A missing Texas soldier was found safe Friday amid mysterious circumstances behind his wife’s death, The Daily Beast reports.

Craig Chamberlain had been last seen May 15 leaving his Killeen, Texas, home after an argument with his wife, Cameron Chamberlain.

Cameron Chamberlain was found dead Thursday.

Virginia Chamberlain, Craig’s mother, confirmed the 23-year-old Army Specialist was alive in a text message to The Beast at 5 p.m. local time Friday.

“We have found my son alive!!” she wrote.

Authorities have not yet released information about the cause of Cameron’s death, or whether it was related to her husband’s disappearance.

"The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain," the Army said in a statement obtained by FOX Austin.

Virginia Cameron told The Beast that her son and Cameron were experiencing marital difficulties.

“They absolutely rushed into marriage without thinking about it,” she said.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'All of his rallies are radicalization sites': fascism expert points to Trump as source of extremism

Cameron Chamberlain in an interview with a local television station said her husband struggled with depression and speculated that his dissatisfaction with leadership at the Fort Cavazos base where he was stationed was a factor in his disappearance.

“When I met him, he was a carefree, loving, laid back person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” she told KWTX. “He had no hate in his heart. He was a happy man. And [Fort Cavazos] and his leadership completely destroyed him.”

Read the full article here.