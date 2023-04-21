Text messages show Trump operatives wanted to use breached voting data to keep GOP control of the Senate: report

Texts that were sent in 2021 by two men hired by Donald Trump's legal team reveal that not only did Trump's allies consider using voting data to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but also to keep Republican control of the U.S. Senate, CNN reported on Friday.

The texts were sent on January 19, 2021, two weeks after a voting machine in Coffee County, Georgia, was breached.

Jim Penrose, a former NSA official working with Trump lawyer Sidney Powell to access voting machines in Georgia, wrote to Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, saying, “Here’s the plan. Let’s keep this close hold. We only have until Saturday to decide if we are going to use this report to try to decertify the Senate run-off election or if we hold it for a bigger moment."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is currently investigating a scheme by members of Trump's legal team to breach voting systems in Coffee County.

"A source familiar with Willis’ investigation tells CNN that Willis and her team have in their possession evidence that Trump allies planned to use the breached voting data from Georgia to try to decertify the state’s senate runoff election," CNN's report stated. "Emails obtained by CNN show Penrose and Powell arranged upfront payment to a cyber forensics firm that sent a team to Coffee County on January 7, 2021."

