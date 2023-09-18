RAWSTORY+ EXCLUSIVES

'That’s a crime': Legal analysts gush over exposure of Trump’s 'twofer' scheme

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump (Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images)

During Sunday night's episode of Inside with Jen Psaki, legal analysts Neil Katyal and Andrew Weissman explained why new NBC Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker's recent interview with ex-President Donald Trump was successful.

During Welker and Trump's conversation, the former president boasted that he followed his own instincts when it came to his efforts to overturning the 2020 presidential election — not the guidance of his counsel.

"Jen, any critic of Kristen Welker Meet the Press who's like 'oh, she's not making news' — she just made huge news this morning," Katyal said. "Because Donald Trump's defense to January 6th has been one basic thing, which is, 'I relied on the advice of my lawyers. I did not have bad criminal intent, it's my lawyers who were telling me to do this.' And she got him through masterful interviewing and playing to his ego to go, 'Oh no, I did it all myself.' If you're Jack Smith this morning, you're going, 'Thank you. That's what I always thought. And yes, you hired these kind of crazy lawyers. But at the end of the day, this was you through and through.' This demonstrates his culpability right there and then, and I think makes this case that Judge Chutkan has going to trial on March 4th a lot easier."

Psaki then said, "So, Andrew, if you're Jack Smith's team, what are you doing, is that footage going to play in the courtroom, you think?"

Weissman replied, "It could be. Just to add to Neil's excellent point, the other thing that Kristen Welker got the president to say was essentially a part of this scheme, a part of the obstruction, a part of the 241 civil rights scheme, which is the stop of the electoral count. If you will remember, everyone thought there would be a red mirage — that the night of the election, Trump would be ahead. because the mail-in votes had not been counted. And sure enough Trump had said, 'Stop counting.' Well, that's a crime. He was saying at the time and he just said it on air to NBC stop counting the votes. That's not allowed. That is part of the scheme here so there's sort of a a twofer here. One, as Neil said, not relying on counsel and two, saying that he wanted to stop the votes of American citizens."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Trump torched key defense by seeking legal advice from 'someone in a Walmart parking lot': legal analyst

Donald Trump insisted that he made the decision to continue his 2020 election challenges, and MSNBC's Chuck Rosenberg said that would undercut one of his best legal defenses.

The former president told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he relied on his own "instincts" to conclude the election had been "rigged" against him, and Rosenberg told "Morning Joe" that prosecutors would likely cite those claims when his Jan. 6 case goes to trial.

"Well, no, [it's] certainly not against the law to believe something, but if what you want to do is use an advice of counsel defense at your criminal trial, then you have to have relied on that advice in good faith," Rosenberg said. "So, again, two problems here. One is it doesn't seem to be good faith reliance. Two, at least with respect to Mr. Trump's answers to Kristin Welker, it doesn't seem to be reliance at all. In other words, 'I trust my own instincts, I do what I think is right, I'm always the smartest guy in the room. If that's the case, I don't need lawyers, I made the decisions here.'"

"If that's true, it really isn't an advice of counsel defense," Rosenberg added. "I think it's not dispositive on the issue, but it undercuts the notion he has a valid defense here."

Trump said he dismissed lawyers who told him he had lost the election because he didn't "respect" them, and he instead relied on outside legal advisers who helped him push baseless claims of election fraud.

"He's taking advice from people that aren't his lawyers," Rosenberg said. "The fact that you meet someone in a Walmart parking lot and they tell you [that] you can trade on inside information doesn't mean they're your lawyer and you can rely on that advice. Even if you get over that hurdle, you'd have to be listening to the advice and hear what Mr. Trump said to Kristen Welker. He wasn't listening to the advice, he was relying on his own judgment -- that's the narcissist in him. He could never admit anything people tell him. That undercuts the advice of counsel defense."

"If you get past that hurdle you have to rely on the advice in good faith," he added. "Even if you got past that hurdle, the way you do all those things, is by getting on the stand and testifying to who told you about the things you could do or couldn't do. Getting on the stand for Mr. Trump is a very, very difficult proposition. I just don't see how, if we get to that, that could possibly go well for him."

Watch the video below or at this link.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

An emboldened Ken Paxton returns to a battered attorney general’s office

Sept. 18, 2023

"An emboldened Ken Paxton returns to a battered attorney general’s office" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Three GOP ex-congressmen’s private club expenditures appear to violate federal law

The Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C, oozes exclusivity and Republicanism — a place where conservative lawmakers, lobbyists, bureaucrats and the like may relax in a private and decidedly “press free zone” just steps from Congress.

Three former GOP members of congress — John Shimkus of Illinois, Jeff Denham of California and Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey — liked it so much that they used excess campaign money to pay for bills at the club, including dues, a Raw Story review of federal records indicates.

Attorney Brett Kappel, an expert in election law, said the spending violates a federal prohibition against the personal use of campaign funds.

“The concern with former members using excess campaign funds to pay their dues at the Capitol Hill Club is that they are deriving a private benefit from donor funds that were never intended to be used for that purpose,” Kappel said. “That concern is greatly magnified if the former member is now a lobbyist and is using excess campaign funds to benefit his or her lobbying firm and its clients.”

The Federal Election Commission’s definition of “personal use” of campaign cash includes “dues, fees or gratuities at a country club, health club, recreational facility or other nonpolitical organization, unless they are part of the costs of a specific fundraising event that takes place on the organization's premises.”

The Federal Election Commission stated its position about payments to the Capitol Hill Club in a 2019 agreement with former congressman Cliff Stearns, who left office in 2013.

Stearns admitted that more than $4,100 he had spent at the Capitol Hill Club from 2014 to 2017 for "membership fees and club expenses" was improper. He agreed to personally repay his campaign committee, and Stearns and his committee agreed to pay a $6,900 federal fine, according to FEC records. Stearns was a registered lobbyist during that time.

“Stearns was neither a candidate nor a Federal officeholder at the time the disbursements were made, and the expenses would have existed irrespective of Stearns's position as a former officeholder,” the agreement between Stearns and the FEC stated. “Therefore, these disbursements made to the Capitol Hill Club were made for Stearns's personal use.”

Shimkus, Denham and LoBiondo each registered as lobbyists after leaving office.

Volunteers for Shimkus, the ex-congressman’s campaign committee when he served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2021, has this year paid $2,000 to the Capitol Hill Club this year for what it labeled a “501c7 Donation.” The club is indeed what the IRS calls a nonprofit “social and recreational club,” as organized under section 501(c)(7) of the federal tax code.

Then-Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL) runs for a fly ball during the Congressional Baseball Game on June 14, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

It’s uncertain, though, if the “donation” amounted to paying dues, which would apparently be a violation of campaign law, or if Shimkus received anything else of value from the transaction. Raw Story’s repeated messages to Shimkus for comment were not answered.

Shimkus is listed as a lobbyist on the KBS website and is also listed in the company’s July filing with Congress disclosing its lobbying activity. The former congressman has this year represented the interests of Ameren Corp., a power generation company.

Denham, who served in Congress from 2011 to 2019, spent $900 of leftover campaign cash at the Capitol Hill Club in 2021 and 2023. His FEC filing listed the purpose as “dues.”

Then-Republican Rep. Jeff Denham of California's 10th Congressional District gives an interview after casting his ballot at Berkeley Ave Baptist Church on November 6, 2018 in Turlock, California. Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Denham also became a lobbyist, now working for Dentons. His clients include the social media giant TikTok, Inc., according to federal records.

LoBiondo, who served from 1995 to 2019, spent $500 in 2021 for “membership dues” at the Capitol Hill Club. After leaving office, he started LoBo Strategies. Although he said in a 2019 story in The Press of Atlantic City that he would be a consultant, not a lobbyist, LoBiondo filed lobbying disclosures from 2020 to 2022. He terminated his registration in October of last year.

Neither Denham nor LoBiondo responded to Raw Story’s request for an interview. The Capitol Hill Club also did not respond to a request for comment.

The Capitol Hill Club has long been popular with Republican politicians. A Raw Story analysis of Federal Election Commission records showed that in the first half of 2023 alone, campaign money paid for almost $1 million worth of meals, meeting space, and catering for politicians and political action committees at this redoubt of the right wing.

Then-Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ) speaks before the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018. Courtesy: C-SPAN

Election law experts said these kinds of Capitol Hill Club expenses do not run afoul of the law because the expenses can be seen as part of the job for sitting members of Congress or someone actively seeking elected office through fundraisers and other campaign activities.

It becomes a potential problem, however, when a former member continues to dip into excess campaign money to pay the club, which also means access to the powerful people inside.

Members of the Capitol Hill Club have included presidents, vice presidents, congressmen and governors, and, as the club’s website notes, “The Eisenhower Lounge alone boasts 458 elephants of the Club’s collection as well as an 1887 Steinway.”

It’s also the ultimate conservative safe space, too, as pictures, video and audio recordings are strictly forboden.

