The 2021 storm name list has been used, but subtropical storm Adria could form soon

Asked by host Keilar about the antics of Judge Bruce Schroeder who is presiding over the trial, O'Mara agreed he seemed biased, stating, "From the judge's initial some pre-trial rulings to his behavior throughout."

"But even from the first state witness, it helped the defense," he continued. "The first person who was videotaping, and all the way through, there's no question that there is an extraordinary amount of reasonable doubt here."

"The only thing the defense needs to do is make sure they get the jury to the jury box," he added. "The only thing the prosecution can hope is to focus on a couple of jurors and see if there is a way to miss-try the case by a hung jury and a chance to try it again."

Watch below: