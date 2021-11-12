The 2021 storm name list has been used, but subtropical storm Adria could form soon

A disturbance in the Atlantic could turn into subtropical storm Adria, the 22nd named storm of the season. - National Hurricane Center/TNS/TNS
MIAMI — A disturbance in the Atlantic could turn into subtropical storm Adria, the 22nd named storm of the season, as soon as Thursday evening, forecasters said. If the system becomes Adria, it would be the first to get a name this year from a supplemental list. That’s because the regular list has run its course as mid-November approaches. The extra list had used the Greek alphabet for names, but officials said it was confusing for people during last year’s busy hurricane season and changed it for 2021. So now we get more people names. As of the National Hurricane Center’s advisory at 1 a.m. T...