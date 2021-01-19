Trump legal team ridiculed after 'the kraken' is fried in court

When a small group of pro-Trump lawyers announced they would be filing challenges in court to overturn the results of the 2020 election in several swing states that voted for President Joe Biden, Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis referred to the team of Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell as having "RELEASED THE KRAKEN!"
This promptly became the butt of several jokes as Powell and Giuliani proceeded to lose case after case, with roughly 60 smackdowns in state and federal court — including from at least one judge appointed by Trump.
This avalanche of defeats prompted jokes about the supposed fearsome "kraken" that was supposed to defeat Biden — including on Tuesday, when Ellis announced she was moving on with the end of the Trump campaign.
Marc Elias, a Democratic election attorney who had a direct role in defending against many of these failed court cases, had a mocking response.