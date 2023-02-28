'The maths are hard': Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for not understanding what 'seized' means

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) undermined her own attack on President Joe Biden's immigration policies surrounding illegal drugs that have been intercepted by Customs and Border Patrol during a Tuesday House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing.

"I want you to know that in 2020 there were 4,800 pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP. But in 2021, fiscal year 2021, it increased to 11,200 pounds of fentanyl was seized by the CBP. That is a direct result of Biden administration failure policies," said Greene. "Now here we are in – to date, to date, fiscal, fiscal year 2023 – they have already seized 12,500 pounds of fentanyl. The Biden administration is failing this country by not protecting our border and securing our border, and stopping Chinese fentanyl from being brought into our country illegally by the cartels, and people are dying every single day because of it."

Social media users immediately pounced on Greene for, apparently, not understanding what the word "seized" means.

Ghost-Rebooted: "More seizures is better right?"

Jaini Margaret: "Hey @RepMTG The word 'seized' when referring to the border, means something was taken at the border & not permitted to come into America. So, the Biden administration has stopped more fentanyl from getting past the border & into America than the Trump administration."

BruceGoldberg: "She really needs to watch this clip, over and over (if necessary) to fully grasp the magnitude of her self-own. It's literally a tutorial."

Serg: "So she's upset because they're too effective in seizing more fentanyl? The logic..."

trishinpa: "A sitting Congress person doesn’t understand the definition of 'seized.'"

West Ham Images: "So, this person was the best available when people went to vote? Y'all in trouble over there in the USA."

RichardMollbore123: "Biden should use this in a campaign ad."

LMH: "Can anyone actually be as stupid as she appears?"

SpyderRyder: "Sounds like success to me."

Thomas: "I would think with all those seizures, they are doing a bang-up job."

Layla: "The maths are hard for this woman."

Barry Huff: "Is anyone going to tell her?"

Shield-Maiden: "We can't be surprised. This woman thought the police force was made up of Gezpacho (a cold soup and drink made of raw, blended vegetables)."

audra2: "She really is so impressed with herself she had no idea how ridiculous what she is saying sounds."

Michelle Martin: "Idiot!"