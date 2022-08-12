'The more we know, the worse it gets': Legal experts react to release of Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Details in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant make Donald Trump look even worse than he did yesterday when it was reported the FBI sought nuclear weapons documents and had recovered signals intelligence from the Florida resort, according to a former White House ethics czar.

Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering reported, "3 criminal statutes for the warrant: 18 U.S.C. sec 793, which deals with defense information; 18 U.S.C. sec 1519, which deals with destroying federal documents; and 18 U.S.C. sec 2071, which deals with concealing, removing, or damaging federal documents."

On CNN, former Obama White House ethics czar Norm Eisen told anchor Victor Blackwell that some of the documents never should have ever been at Mar-a-Lago.

"These documents are supposed to be stored in what we call a SCIF," Eisen said. "When I was ambassador, my office was a SCIF, a 'Secure, Compartmentalized Information Facility' where you're not allowed to bring in your cell phones. There's a variety of rules on who can enter and how they can enter, and then within the SCIF, you'll often have a safe for the most sensitive documents and we know these documents were not secured that way, because one of the things the government said to Mr. Trump and his team was 'you have to put a lock on that room' and we know the government is interested in these issues, Victor, because they've also subpoenaed the surveillance tape of who was coming and going."

"The more we learn, the worse it gets, the danger to our national security, based on what we're hearing concerning these documents," Eisen concluded.









Beginning of two-page Receipt for Property.

Attorney Tristan Snell, who shut down Trump University when he worked for the U.S. Attorney General's Office, wondered if the investigation could bleed over into the probes of Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.



"If DOJ is investigating Trump for destroying, altering, or falsifying records in federal investigations, it means the Mar-a-Lago materials may include documents relevant to other investigations -- such as January 6," Snell wrote on Twitter.

Law professor Steve Vladeck said, "Two sections of the Espionage Act (§ 793(d) & (f)) apply even to those *lawfully* in possession of national security information — and prohibit certain conduct even by those who were entitled to have the underlying material in the first place."

