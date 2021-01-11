'To Gitmo': The View's Meghan McCain says Trump rioters are terrorists who should be treated like Al Qaeda

In a discussion about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, conservative Meghan McCain argued that Republicans like her frequently talk about punishing anyone who "messes" with America. But in the case of MAGA supporters, there seems to be a blind spot.

"I'm just speaking to my own party," she prefaced by saying. "There has to be intellectual consistency in this because we always go on TV and say we are the party of law and order. We are the party of ideals. We are the party of ramifications. People who screw with America, we're going to put a boot in your you know what if you screw with the American Way. Why is it different when it's MAGA supporters?"

"I just think we need to treat domestic terrorists the same way we treat actual terrorists," she said. "I think we need to consider all possibilities. I'm not against sending these people to Gitmo. And that may sound extreme, these are domestic terrorists who attacked our own Republican. They should be treated the same way we treat Al Queda."

Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin explained that the only real option is to impeach Trump because it would remove his ability to run for office again in 2024. It would also remove all of the perks that Trump will get because he is a former president. Trump would lose his pension, pay for staff, and office space. Trump will get as much as $1 million annually to sustain his post-presidency needs.

