‘The View’ sets return date, ‘taking a little time’ to replace Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain attends Variety's 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York City. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/TNS

(Almost all) the ladies are back for “The View.” Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines will return to the table on Sept. 7 to kick off the 25th season of the daytime talk show, ABC announced Monday. But they’re leaving one seat open when they return from a monthlong hiatus: the one previously held by Meghan McCain, who left in early August after constantly finding herself at odds with her co-hosts. ABC is “taking a little time” to fill her open position, the network said, but vowed to continue “the mission of dynamic conversations with diverse points of view.” Instead, the s...