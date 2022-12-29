'There is a seat in hell waiting for this man': George Santos falsely claimed his mom died on September 11th
U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, R- N.Y., speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 19, 2022. - WADE VANDERVORT/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

United States Congressman-elect George Santos (R-New York) may be able to dismiss criticisms about his fake résumé, his spurious claims about being "Jew-ish," his nonexistent college education, and his sketchy finances as mere "embellishments."

But what New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali pieced together late Wednesday night revealed that nothing is sacred for the embattled freshman lawmaker.

Ali noticed two tweets written by Santos in 2021, which are still active on his profile, contain conflicting accounts of his mother's death.

The first was authored on July 12th:

9/11 claimed my mother's life... so I'm blocking so I don't ever have to read this again.

The second was published on December 23rd:

December 23rd this year marks 5 years I lost my best friend and mentor. Mom you will live forever in my heart.

Ali was taken aback by what he found on Santos' timeline, jotting on his post that "this guy has to be an op. My god."

Ali's utter bewilderment was not unique.

Political podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen alluded to what Santos said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night:

'I am not a fraud. I am not a fake. I didn't materialize from thin air.'

In addition to all of George Santos’ lies about his career, family, religion, etc, today we are also finding out that he:

—Claimed his mom died on 9/11 & also in 2016

—Claimed to be half Black

—Made up a family name

—Is now under federal investigation for his shady finances

Actor Tyler Dinucci:

Ahhhh Omg

Television producer and Lincoln Project social media manager Keith Edwards:

There is a seat in hell waiting for this man.

Representative Richie Torres (D-New York):

George Santos pretended to be a gay Afro-Latino Ukrainian Brazilian Catholic Jew whose mother died on 9/11, whose ancestors survived the Holocaust, whose employees died in the Pulse club mass shooting, and whose net worth rose by millions overnight. Am I missing anything?

The House of Representatives cannot and should not seat a snake oil salesman like George Santos who is under federal criminal investigation and who could face an imminent risk of indictment. Pass it on.

Analyst Jacob Rubashkin of Insider Elections:

George Santos claimed his mother died in the attacks on 9/11 and then five months later said she died in 2016?

According to Santos' campaign website, however, "George’s mother was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001, when the horrific events of that day unfolded. She survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer."

Mediaite aptly pointed out that "although many at Ground Zero in the aftermath of 9/11 subsequently developed health problems such as cancer, 15 years is not 'a few years later.'"

CNN also published an extensive report exploring the breadth of Santos' counterfeit character.

