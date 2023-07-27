Third defendant named in Mar-a-Lago docs case — and more could be coming: report

A third person has been indicted in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Thursday.
Carlos De Oliveira, head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago, has been charged in connection with the case. As of press time, the charges against him are unknown; however, according to CNN, he was identified moving boxes around, which means he could have been part of a scheme to criminally obstruct the investigation.
Furthermore, according to the report, an additional target letter has been sent out to someone else, raising the possibility that even more people could end up indicted as part of the same case.
Trump himself faces Espionage Act and obstruction charges, with special counsel Jack Smith alleging he deliberately tried to conceal that he had highly classified national defense information from even his own lawyers, as well as federal investigators.
Also indicted in the case is Walt Nauta, Trump's valet and body man, who is alleged to have helped him conceal his stash.
Trump denies any wrongdoing in the case.