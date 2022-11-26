‘This is obscene’: Haitians angered by babies being sent back after reaching Florida Keys on boat
A U.S. Coast Guard crew member feeds a young child who was rescued from a distressed migrant vessel off Key Largo, Florida, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. - U.S. COAST GUARD/TNS/TNS

MIAMI — A group of Florida-bound migrants, including almost 50 children, who reached the Florida Keys in a rickety sailboat from Haiti on Monday, resulting in a frantic federal, state and local rescue effort, have been returned to the Caribbean nation. The U.S. Coast Guard said a cutter arrived in Haiti on Friday with the migrants on board. The 190 individuals — 89 men, 55 women and 46 children — were returned to Haiti aboard the cutter Escanaba, the Coast Guard said Friday afternoon. Ten people in the group remained on the ship for further interviews with federal authorities. Coast Guard spok...