'This is your fault': Greg Abbott slammed for asking hospitals to delay surgeries while refusing mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread.

On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In response, Abbott requested out-of-state medical staff and asked hospitals to postpone so-called elective surgeries to focus on the surge in coronavirus hospitalizations.

The Lone Star State Republican was harshly criticized for his response to the surge in Texas. Here's some of what people were saying:





This is your fault. Resign and sit down.

Wait, mask mandates that mitigate the surge for no cost are not allowed, but cancelled elective surgeries that will put people out of work are just fine. We're so screwed.

Sorry kids who *cannot get a vaccine*…no protection for you.



It's time to consider Republicans are actual demons.

What kind of soap do you use to wash the blood off of your hands?

how about adding...



*no more blaming immigrants coming from the southern border



*masking up the millions of kids going back to school



just a thought :)

How many Texans have died because you chose to endanger their lives to score political points with your base?

He's not trying to mitigate spread, he's just increasing hospital capability for the spread he's creating. 🤬

You can actually do something about this. Quit playing political games with the mask mandate ban. Actually lead.

How about “let democratically elected local officials and school boards respond to COVID spread within their community how they see fit"?

This is NOT a mitigation strategy! To be a recipient of any of these measures you must first have COVID. If he focused on helping prevent the spread by allowing school districts and County Judges to decide if mask mandates are needed, some of this might not be needed.

Mandate masks & vaccination requirements for all essential workers, which includes teachers. Better yet, @GovAbbott get out of the way & let the grownups take care of this. #AbbottIsAKiller#AbbottDemocide pic.twitter.com/6iIuvGLvWF

Gov. Gregg Abbott DESPERATELY seeking EXTREMELY high paid out/of-state health care personnel to staff Texas hospitals because of his deliberate & deadly mismanagement of Covid-19. Nurses (travel/agency) are being offered $6k+ a week to come to Texas. Fiscally irresponsible

So the pandemic is serious enough that hospitals should forego revenue from surgeries,

But not serious enough to allow schools to require masks 😒

Hate to break it to the 'crack' (?) comm team for @GregAbbott_TX - but these things do not 'mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 cases'. These help handle treatment, they're not things that lessen the gravity of the rising case trend.

Vaccinations + masks will mitigate the rise!

JFC all this because he refused to promote vaccines and masks INFURIATING

Looks like "personal responsibility" isn't working very well. I for one am shocked 🙄#AbbottVariant #AbbottFailedTexas pic.twitter.com/p7bcGV4Sw2

Ha, ha, ha. The Grim Reaper Abbott seeks help to save those he doomed to death.

Unbelievable.



Abbott: I won't mandate masks to HELP others.



Also Abbott: I need others to HELP us.

What healthcare worker in their right mind would come into a state where the Governor, and state legislature is doing everything in their power to to enable the virus to spread. #TexasDeservesBetter

