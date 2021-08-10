'This is your fault': Greg Abbott slammed for asking hospitals to delay surgeries while refusing mask mandates
Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread.

On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In response, Abbott requested out-of-state medical staff and asked hospitals to postpone so-called elective surgeries to focus on the surge in coronavirus hospitalizations.

The Lone Star State Republican was harshly criticized for his response to the surge in Texas. Here's some of what people were saying:































SmartNews