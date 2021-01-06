Conservatives howl in rage as GOP's Massie fact-checks Trump election claims
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) fact-checked President Donald Trump's claims about congressional certification of Joe Biden's election win on Wednesday -- and conservatives were furious.

The Kentucky Republican explained that no state legislature had asked Congress to reject their electors, despite the president's claims, as Vice President Mike Pence prepares to preside over the largely ceremonial process that some GOP lawmakers have promised to challenge.

"States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval," Trump tweeted. "All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"

But Massie pointed out that simply wasn't true.

"No majority of any state's legislature has asked us to reject their electors," Massie tweeted.


That set off howls of rage from the president's supporters, and Massie had to fact-check some of their replies, as well.