Conservatives howl in rage as GOP's Massie fact-checks Trump election claims

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) fact-checked President Donald Trump's claims about congressional certification of Joe Biden's election win on Wednesday -- and conservatives were furious.
The Kentucky Republican explained that no state legislature had asked Congress to reject their electors, despite the president's claims, as Vice President Mike Pence prepares to preside over the largely ceremonial process that some GOP lawmakers have promised to challenge.
"States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval," Trump tweeted. "All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"
But Massie pointed out that simply wasn't true.
"No majority of any state's legislature has asked us to reject their electors," Massie tweeted.
No majority of any state's legislature has asked us to reject their electors. https://t.co/NtgNwJUIgv
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 6, 2021
That set off howls of rage from the president's supporters, and Massie had to fact-check some of their replies, as well.
Not liking your response here, Massie. Are you going to stand against voter fraud here and reject the electoral votes?????????
— mrsaprilwhitlock (@Aprilwhitlock1) January 6, 2021
Keep talking. You're convincing me that we need to primary every single Republican in office in 2022. Get rid of all of you and start fresh.
— npcArts (@npcArts) January 6, 2021
A minority of their state senators asked for a delay. Do you think Pelosi will let there be a vote on a delay? I'm guessing not.
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 6, 2021
RIP Republican Party. Couldn't even be bothered to fight for self preservation. I wonder who's going to steal your seat in a third world election?
— Kulak Corgi (@Circle11AK) January 6, 2021
That's a lie Massie
— Colin Lundstrom (@ColinLundstrom) January 6, 2021
I don't believe you.
— gary bailey (@GAZZbailey1) January 6, 2021
Dude, you should probably do a little investigation before you tweet.
— Cricketman (@karookasw) January 6, 2021
You stand by as the socialist and communist March into office... you will not like the end results.
— RampCapital Jr. (@FieldMarshallOT) January 6, 2021
How can the requested 10-day review be unconstitutional? @SenTedCruz says it is in the rules. It would be complete before the 20th. I still don't understand.
— Janet Gordon (@JanetGordon54) January 6, 2021
So they are ok with fraud? Screw them!
— BEN(Kraken-Elect of FloodedBallot BrokenPipeSwamp) (@TheIdeaHubSays) January 6, 2021
Well that doesn't mean you can't man up and do the right thing there bud !! We deserve transparency!!
— Kaitlyn Williams (@kaitlynw1984) January 6, 2021