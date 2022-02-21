Pro-Trump retired general: Russian troop movements are 'designed to take the focus off the 2020 election'
Tom McInerney (Screen shot)

Retired Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney recently cited Russian President Vladimir Putin's troop build-up on the Ukraine border as proof that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was right to make false claims about the 2020 election.

During a recent appearance on Lindell's broadcast platform, Lindell-TV, McInerney suggested that the Russian troop build-up is a ruse.

"It was supposed to have started last Monday and then it was supposed to be Wednesday," McInerney said of a possible invasion of Ukraine. "To me, it is part of their overall scheme that goes right back to the election, the election in November 2020."

"All these [issues] are designed to take the focus off the 2020 election," he continued. "I'd be concerned too if I thought this was for real but I do not see the Russians doing anything."

McInerney argued that the developments in Russia mean that Lindell has been right all along about China hacking voting machines to steal the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

Lindell-TV host Brannon Howse asked the retired general if Russian troop movements were part of the plot to steal the election from Trump.

"Absolutely," McInerney replied. "No question about it in my mind."

"When the Chinese and the Russians got Biden in through the massive cyber warfare campaign in the six battleground states, our Russia policy or our China policy is whatever Russia or China want they get," he added.

Watch the video below from Lindell-TV.

