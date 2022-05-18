Capitol rioter who attacked officers with a large metal Trump sign pleads guilty

A Colorado man who wore a helmet and a “Guns Don’t Kill Clintons Do” sweater has pleaded guilty to one of five counts – civil disorder – for which was charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Colorado Springs, entered the plea Tuesday to Count 2 of the indictment against him. The Department of Justice website states that “all other charges remain pending.”
As Raw Story reported last November, Hamner’s case stood out because the FBI was able to identify him with the help of an online restaurant review he had posted. That story cited coverage from Denver's Channel 7:
“A person who 'has had personal contact with Hamner' confirmed to investigators that he was the man seen in videos and in an online business review Hamner left for a restaurant, according to court records," the station reports. ‘Great food, close by, glad I found them,’ Hamner wrote of an unidentified Colorado Springs restaurant in the review, according to court records.
The FBI complaint against Hamner alleged that he was captured multiple times on video and was seen “working with others to push a large metal 'TRUMP' sign into the line of officers trying to keep the barricade on the Capitol's West Plaza in place.”
At the time of Hamner’s arrest, the Colorado Springs reported that “Hamner told onlookers that he was being arrested for being at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and joked that the officers arresting him were “lucky” he wasn’t running.
“I’m a runner, and I’m a fighter, but I ain’t that today because I know I’ve been doing right,” he appeared to say, referencing his “rap sheet.”
“In 2015, Hamner was convicted of driving without a license, failing to signal, and obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, for which he was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Court records indicate he appealed that conviction, but show his sentence largely remained and that his case was closed.”
You can read the FBI complaint against Hamner here.