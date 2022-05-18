Trump thinks Google 'has it out for him' and is now blaming it for Truth Social's own failures: report

Former President Donald Trump is paranoid that Google is trying to undermine his struggling Truth Social platform, according to sources.

Two people with knowledge of the situation told Rolling Stone the former president is fixated on the lack of an Android app for his social media site, leaving about 40 percent of the U.S. mobile device market without access to the platform, which has made him paranoid and suspicious about the tech giant.

"Is Google trying to f*ck me?" Trump has been asking friends and advisers in recent weeks.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, the Trump-allied former congressman, has publicly hinted that Google was withholding approval for an Android app, and Trump has discussed the situation during at least one campaign rally.

“He keeps hearing about how Google and YouTube have it out for him," said one source who discussed the topic with Trump, "including on Truth Social, and I think he’s taking [it] seriously."

However, Truth Social hasn't even submitted an Android app to the tech giant to review for Play Store approval, according to one individual familiar with the matter, as well as two knowledgeable sources close to the former president's orbit.

Recent job postings suggest Truth Social is still developing its Android app, three months after the platform launched and nearly two months after Nunes promised the app would be "fully operational."