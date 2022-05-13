Watch: Ku Klux Klan leader gets hilariously duped by Black YouTube prankster

In a video released online on Friday, America's "most racist man" was pranked by a British YouTuber.

Niko Omilana, who received 49,628 votes and finished in fifth place in London's 2021 mayoral race, traveled to Harrison, Arkansas — which he described as "America's most racist town."

In a local Walmart, Omilana was told that Thomas Robb was the leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Police then asked him to leave the store.

Omilana set up an interview with the man by saying it was for "BBC" and asked him to give a shout-out to supporters of the KKK in the United Kingdom who voiced excitement for the interview on social media.

The first username was "imap_ussay" which the KKK leader pronounced as "I'm a p*ssy" according to the subtitles provided on the YouTube video.

The second username was "byelleem" which was pronounced as "BLM" (Black Lives Matter).

The two of them then had a conversation about "BBC," with the KKK leader seeming to believe stood for "British Broadcasting Corporation" while the interviewer suggested it referred to "Big Black C*ck."

Omilana got Robb to say "I've enjoyed this BBC."

"We've had reporters from every European nation, we have BBC here before a number of years ago," Robb said.

"So this is the second time you've had a BBC?" Omilana asked. "You've had a proper deep experience with the BBC?"

"Thomas Robb, leader of the Ku Klux Klan, has taken this BBC," Omilana said as he shook hands with the man.

"You just got BBB'd," he said as he departed.

Watch video below or at this link.