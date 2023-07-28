Capitol rioter who stole cop Mike Fanone's badge and radio is jailed
Thomas Sibick (Photo via United States Department of Justice)

A New York man who robbed police officer Mike Fanone of his badge and radio during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to over four years in prison, WGRZ reported.

Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty in March to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer and two counts of robbery. In addition to the 50-month sentence, he will have to serve three years on supervised release and pay $7,500 in restitution fees.

"You and your family have repeated over and over again how difficult this has been for you," U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson told Sibick during his sentencing. "But I cannot treat this as the biggest calamity in your life without considering the other life that has been ruined."

Sibick admitted to stealing a badge and radio from Fanone after the cop was brutally beaten by rioters who then pulled him into the mob.

