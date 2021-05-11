'Thoughts and prayers' after NRA's humiliating defeat attempting to dodge responsibility for fraud case

The NRA lost in court today after attempting to file bankruptcy to escape fraud lawsuits in New York. Attorney General Letitia James tweeted that the "NRA doesn't get to dictate if and where it will answer for its actions...No one is above the law."
#BREAKING: A judge has ruled in our favor and rejected the @NRA's attempt to claim bankruptcy and reorganize in Tex… https://t.co/TbxjyirjNh— NY AG James (@NY AG James) 1620761758.0
"The Court agrees with the NYAG that the NRA is using this bankruptcy case to address a regulatory enforcement problem, not a financial one," the judge announced in court Tuesday.
It drew shock and jubilee from gun regulation activists and those who've argued the NRA is operating without consequence. The gun-lobbying group has been plagued with scandals in the past several years after president Wayne LaPierre was discovered using the group as his own cash cow to fund extravagant shopping trips, vacations and even a week on a yacht, claiming he needed it for security.
The judge found LaPierre's own testimony helpful in justifying his ruling to dismiss the bankruptcy petition, becau… https://t.co/r8w395Gobv— Adam Klasfeld (@Adam Klasfeld) 1620765386.0
"In an odd twist for a bankruptcy case, the NRA is financially healthy, and undisputed creditors are… https://t.co/nG51FBPC5p— Adam Klasfeld (@Adam Klasfeld) 1620765577.0
So what's next? The NRA is embroiled in litigation on numerous fronts, incl with their fmr president Oliver North… https://t.co/SwKv1caO4E— Tim Mak (@Tim Mak) 1620762308.0
“While Wayne LaPierre and NRA leadership embarrassed themselves on the stand, Pres. Biden took significant action o… https://t.co/QRRHdL83t6— Moms Demand Action (@Moms Demand Action) 1620766323.0
Ah, so the @NRA is merely morally and ethically bankrupt. https://t.co/nOUd1QIDFF— Eric Swalwell (@Eric Swalwell) 1620763972.0
Federal Judge dismisses the NRA bankruptcy claim in a victory for @NewYorkStateAG @TishJames. Serious question for… https://t.co/9hwTVwUL3s— Fred Guttenberg (@Fred Guttenberg) 1620763566.0
🚨A judge has rejected the NRA’s fraudulent attempt to file for bankruptcy and move from NY to Texas to escape Attor… https://t.co/lzNeLqkvL3— Lindy Li (@Lindy Li) 1620764406.0
Every time a judge rules against the NRA an angel gets its wings https://t.co/ddQ1z46U0c— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡) 1620767137.0
This is a bad outcome for the so-called nonprofit. Now the NRA will go back to fighting various litigations across the country against former vendors, angry donors, etc. In addition, the NRA will continue to face lawsuits brought against it by the NYAG and DCAG.
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 11, 2021
I'd offer the NRA my thoughts and prayers, but - as a Texas judge found today - the NRA's only faith is bad faith.— Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts) 1620763047.0
New York AG: One NRA: Zero A judge just rejected the NRA’s bankruptcy claim.— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@Hoodlum 🇺🇸) 1620763528.0
BREAKING: A federal judge has dismissed the NRA’s bankruptcy case after finding that the NRA filed in “bad faith” t… https://t.co/llYTzTWFi0— Giffords (@Giffords) 1620764888.0
This news comes at the worst possible time for the NRA: right as background checks are being debated in the Senate.… https://t.co/1PJe2I7349— Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts) 1620761991.0
The NRA is fucked.— Kate 🤍 (@Kate 🤍) 1620764732.0