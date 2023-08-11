Man who threatened to kill Michigan elections worker is indicted: report

“To be clear, they have been calling for a special counsel for a long time and now that Merrick Garland has tapped Mr. (David) Weiss as special counsel, they say this is not the guy for the job. Now, listen, I think from a political Capitol Hill perspective, this is I don't want to say the nail in the coffin, but I think this makes it much more likely, as if it wasn't likely already, that they're going to launch some sort of impeachment inquiry against the president,” Sherman said.

“Now the grounds under which are on which that they will do that is it are shaky, right. I mean, I don't think that there's anything right now that we know that indicates that he has committed high crimes or misdemeanors. I just I don't see that right now, but I think when they get back to Washington in about a month or so, they are going to launch and impeachment inquiry, and I think I think this will play into that. That's the general vibe we're getting from Capitol Hill, right now.”

Tur noted that the possibility of a Merrick Garland impeachment inquiry “has been talked about” too.

“That actually was the original plan, that was the initial thing that we thought would happen that they'd launch an impeachment inquiry into into Merrick Garland and not President Biden,” Sherman said.

“I think that they will probably… they could even do both, to be honest with you. And an impeachment inquiry, just to be clear, does not mean that they are going to impeach the subject of the inquiry. It means they are trying to get heightened power to investigate and to get documents and to get testimony from certain figures. So I think that's important to keep in mind.”