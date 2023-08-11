Man who threatened to kill Michigan elections worker is indicted: report

An Indiana man has been federally charged for threatening to kill former Michigan election official Tina Barton, who faced an onslaught of abuse from Trump supporters after RNC chair Ronna McDaniel falsely claimed that two thousand Trump votes were allotted to Biden during the general election, The Detroit News reported on Friday.
Andrew Nickels, 37, was charged with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. He faces up to five years in prison, the report says.
"We're watching your...mouth talk about how you think that there's no irregularities...you frauded out America of a real election," Nickels said in a voicemail message on Nov. 10, 2020, according to the indictment. "Ten million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it, and your little infantile Deep State security agency has no time to protect you because they'll be bought out and we'll f------ kill you."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Trump was ultimately in charge': Lawmaker destroys claims of bias in Hunter Biden probe
Nickels was released on $10,000 unsecured bond Friday. His defense lawyer, Steven Scharg, told The Detroit News he is waiting to receive discovery from the government "but I can assure you, my client would never hurt anyone."
Read the full report at The Detroit News.