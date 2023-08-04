Tickets for Messi’s Inter Miami road debut at FC Dallas Sunday sold out in 15 minutes

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City in the first half of a Leagues Cup Round of 32 match at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS
MIAMI — The Lionel Messi Show hits the road this weekend for the first time as Inter Miami tries to keep its Leagues Cup win streak alive against FC Dallas in the Round of 16. Fans will have to pay a pretty penny to watch the Argentine star in person at Toyota Stadium Sunday. Tickets for the elimination match sold out in 15 minutes when they went on sale to the general public Thursday morning after all the presale tickets, which started at $199, were gone Wednesday night. Prices on the secondary market immediately soared. As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest tickets were $462 on TicketMaster, ...