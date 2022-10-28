'TikTok' 'needs to be gone': Marjorie Taylor Greene agrees with supporter despite dependence on social media

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented the crackdown by social media companies on propaganda and right-wing disinformation during a recent discussion with her supporters about what kids are seeing online.

One woman in attendance exclaimed that “TikTok" is corrupting children and that "it needs to be gone.”

Greene agreed, proclaiming that "TikTok, it is on TikTok a lot. And Instagram and other social media," despite her reliance on sites like Twitter, Rumble, and former President Donald Trump's conspiracy-riddled app Truth Social for her continued political exposure.

Greene then complained about platforms used for public discourse having implemented policies against spreading misinformation, which she has been known to do, and that those rules are unfair to people with right-wing beliefs.

Greene whined that "if you post on social media about election fraud, or you speak up in any way with your conservative values, they will cancel your account. And they will delete you."

Greene's Facebook profile was suspended in January after moderators determined that she was sharing fake news about COVID-19. That occurred one day after Twitter permanently locked her personal account for the exact same reason.

Greene is set to win an easy re-election in Georgia’s 14th District in November, despite Democrats pouring money into her Democratic opponent Marcus Flowers. A self-described Christian nationalist, Greene opposes abortion and gun control. However, when questioned this week on a local Georgia TV station about her stance on these issues, she walked out of the interview.

According to actor and political activist Dash Dobrofsky, “Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left an appearance on a local Georgia TV show "Night Talk" when she was asked questions about the texts she sent to Mark Meadows before January 6, as well as calls from the audience regarding her views on abortion. She left without an explanation.”