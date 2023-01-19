Former NFL player quietly becomes the guardian for TikTok on Capitol Hill

Former Washington Commanders player Derrick Dockery quietly joined the lobbying efforts for the Chinese social media site TikTok and has been working under the U.S. government affairs post.

The ex-offensive lineman spent a few years doing internships and low-level work for Republicans on Capitol Hill before joining the team of the controversial tech company.

Over the past weeks, more governors have banned the app from state devices and on state wifi networks. The University of Texas also banned the app from use on its campus networks and devices out of security fears.

Political rumors have spread over the past year that the government could block TikTok from the U.S. entirely, but it would be an unprecedented step for a country not known for making government decisions on apps. So it isn't unusual that a multi-national tech company would throw a lot of money at lobbying efforts in Washington.

Dockery previously worked for former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) as his "Business and Intergovernmental Coalitions Director," his LinkedIn page said. He even worked as a Ryan press aide from 2013 to 2015.