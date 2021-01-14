Far-right personality skipped court after traveling to DC for riots — ‘and judge is NOT happy’: report
After being arrested outside a Scottsdale bar for pepper-spraying a bouncer after he was kicked out, far-right troll Tim Gionet, also known as Baked Alaska, was required to stay in Arizona as a condition of his release from jail.

Now, The Arizona Republic is reporting that prosecutors are looking to revoke his release after he was seen on video participating of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

According to Scottsdale Assistant City Prosecutor Joshua Austin, Gionet violated his release conditions by leaving the state "without written permission from the Court" and for "failing to remain law abiding."


Back in December, Gionet argued with a bar bouncer and refused to leave the property, prompting the bouncer to shove him back. Gionet then reached into his jacket and pulled out a pepper spray canister, spraying the bouncer directly in the face. The bouncer then accused Gionet of committing "chemical assault" and his co-workers called the police.

Watch the video below: