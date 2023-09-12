Watch: Billionaire CEO says unemployment 'has to jump' to put 'arrogant' workers in their place

An aggrieved billionaire this week lamented that workers had grown lazy and "arrogant" during the coronavirus pandemic and that many of them needed to be made unemployed for the situation to improve.

The Australian Financial Review reports that Tim Gurner, the founder and CEO of the Gurner Group, expressed dismay at the current state of his country's labor force.

"People decided that they didn't really want to work so much anymore through COVID and that has had a massive issue on productivity," he said. "They have been paid a lot to not do too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change."

Gurner then outlined just what such changes would entail.

"We need to see unemployment rise," he argued. "Unemployment has to jump 40 to 50 percent, in my view. We need to see some pain in the economy. We need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around... There's been a systemic change where the employees feel that the employer is extremely lucky to have them, as opposed to the other way around."

Gurner then predicted that enacting massive layoffs would lead to "less arrogance in the employment market."

